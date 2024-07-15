A Mississippi judge removes 1 of Brett Favre’s lawyers in a civil case over misspent welfare money

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has removed one of the attorneys representing retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre in a state civil lawsuit that seeks to recover misspent welfare money. Favre is still represented by other lawyers in the case that the Mississippi Department of Human Services filed in 2022 against him and others. Circuit Judge Faye Peterson wrote in her removal order Thursday that one of Favre’s New York-based attorneys had violated rules for Mississippi civil court procedures. She says the attorney repeatedly demanded hearings outside the court’s jurisdiction. The Associated Press had sent email messages to Daniel Koevary on Friday and Monday seeking his reaction to the removal order.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.