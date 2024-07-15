A journey through the films of Powell and Pressburger, courtesy of Scorsese and Schoonmaker

NEW YORK (AP) — “Made in England: The Films of Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger” is a poignant crescendo in one of the great love affairs in movies. The films of Powell and Pressburger, the directing-screenwriting duo known as the Archers, has been an abiding polestar for Martin Scorsese, who befriended Powell late in life. Thelma Schoonmaker, Scorsese’s longtime editor, married him, and since his death in 1990 has worked tirelessly to celebrate his legacy. “Made in England” is their ode to films that have profoundly influenced everything from “Raging Bull” to “GoodFellas.” The film rolls out nationally this month. A Powell-Pressburger retrospective is also running at Museum of Modern Art, with stops upcoming in Los Angeles, Seattle and Chicago.

