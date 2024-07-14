Texas Gov. Greg Abbott demands answers as customers remain without power after Beryl

DALLAS (AP) — With around 350,000 homes and businesses still without power in the Houston area almost a week after Hurricane Beryl hit Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott says he’s demanding an investigation into the response of the utility that serves the Houston area. Speaking Sunday at his first news conference about Beryl since returning to the state from an economic development trip to Asia, Abbott said that he also is asking for answers from CenterPoint Energy, which serves the Houston area, about its preparations for upcoming storms.

