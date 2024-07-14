Second phase of NRA civil trial over nonprofit’s spending set to open in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — The second phase of the civil trial against the National Rifle Association and its top executives is opening in New York. State Attorney General Letitia James is seeking an independent monitor to oversee the powerful gun rights group in Monday’s proceedings in Manhattan state court. The Democrat also is seeking to ban Wayne LaPierre, the organization’s former chief executive, from serving in leadership positions at charities doing business in New York. A jury found LaPierre misspent NRA money to fund a lavish lifestyle. The NRA says the request for an independent overseer is “unwarranted.” LaPierre’s lawyer declined to comment.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.