Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet in a Wimbledon men’s final rematch

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to meet for the Wimbledon men’s championship. Sunday’s final at the All England Club is a rematch from last year, when Alcaraz got past Djokovic in five sets. The 37-year-old Djokovic is trying to win his eighth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer for the most by a man at the grass-court major. A victory by Djokovic would also give him 25 Grand Slam singles titles, more than any other player in tennis history. It was only a little more than a month ago that Djokovic had surgery on his right knee after getting injured during the French Open.

