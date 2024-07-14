Nepal’s new prime minister has taken the oath of office at a ceremony in Kathmandu

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s newly appointed prime minister has taken the oath of office at a ceremony in Kathmandu. The leader of the Nepal’s largest communist party, Khadga Prasad Oli, was named prime minister on Sunday following the collapse of a previous coalition government. This is his fourth time serving as prime minister of the Himalayan nation. Two deputy prime ministers and 19 ministers appointed by him also took their oaths of office Monday. He is expected to further expand the Cabinet including members from the coalition partners. Oli will have to seek vote of confidence in parliament to continue in office within a month. The new alliance has a majority in parliament.

