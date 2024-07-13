What to know about the growing number of treason and espionage cases in today’s Russia under Putin

Treason cases were once rare in Russia, a handful each year. But they — along with espionage prosecutions — have skyrocketed since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The crackdown is ensnaring Russians and foreigners alike, regardless of their political views. Victims include Kremlin critics, independent journalists and veteran scientists working with countries that Moscow considers friendly. These cases stand out from the growing crackdown on dissent that has reached unprecedented levels. They are investigated almost exclusively by the powerful FSB security agency, with specific charges and evidence not always revealed. The accused are usually held in the notorious Lefortovo Prison until their trials, where they are almost always convicted and given long prison sentences.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.