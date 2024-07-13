Shock and relief cross party lines as past and present leaders react to shooting at Trump rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican and Democratic leaders, as well as some international friends and foes, are expressing shock following the news that gunfire had broken out during a Donald Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania — and relief that the former president had survived the attack. Notable officials, including former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, praised the fast action of the Secret Service and expressed gratitude that the presumptive Republican presidential nominee appeared to be OK. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose husband was attacked in 2022, says, “I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society.”

