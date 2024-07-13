Harper, Turner homer and Phillies beat A’s 11-5 to give Phillips the win in first career start

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyler Phillips pitched into the seventh inning in his first career start, Bryce Harper and Trea Turner hit two of Philadelphia’s four home runs and the Phillies defeated the Oakland Athletics 11-5 on Saturday.

Nick Castellanos had a home run and four RBIs and Johan Rojas also went deep for the NL East-leading Phillies, who have won four of five.

Brent Rooker homered, doubled and singled for Oakland.

Phillips (1-0) gave up four runs on six hits while striking out five and walking none. The 26-year-old right-hander was lifted after Rooker’s homer and Shea Langeliers’ double to start the seventh. Phillips grew up as a Phillies fan in nearby Lumberton, New Jersey, attending high school at Bishop Eustace Prep, about 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) from Citizens Bank Park.

He made his debut last Sunday at Atlanta when he pitched four innings of relief. In two appearances, he has 12 strikeouts and no walks.

Phillips left to a standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 44,231. It was the 15th consecutive home sellout and 29th overall this season.

Turner’s two-run homer to left-center and Rojas’ solo shot off Mitch Spence (5-6) accounted for Philadelphia’s three-run fourth inning that gave the Phillies a 6-2 lead. Turner, one of a franchise-record eight Philadelphia All-Stars, has seven home runs in 11 games this month.

Spence gave up five hits and six runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Harper launched his 21st of the season in the seventh off reliever Austin Adams.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: Right-hander Michel Otañez left the game immediately after taking a line drive from Turner off his pitching arm in the eighth inning.

Phillies: Left-hander Ranger Suárez will not participate in the All-Star game due to back spasms and lower back tightness, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. The move is considered precautionary, and Suárez is expected to return to the rotation during a three-game series at Minnesota starting July 22.

UP NEXT

The clubs wrap up their three-game series on Sunday before pausing for the All-Star break. RHP Joey Estes (3-4, 5.53) goes for Oakland. Philadelphia hasn’t announced its starter.

