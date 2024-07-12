US Forest Service pilot hikes to safety after helicopter crash near central Idaho wildfire

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say the pilot of a helicopter that was responding to a small wildfire in central Idaho before crashing in the Sawtooth National Forest survived and was able to hike to a waiting ambulance. The helicopter was among the aircraft responding Thursday night to a small wildfire burning near Redfish Lake, a popular camping and recreation destination. U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Angela Hawkins says the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. She said the Forest Service was not immediately able to release additional information. Authorities evacuated one small campground on the south end of the lake because of the fire.

