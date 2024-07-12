This nearly 10-foot Gatsby sub is made by a South African restaurant with a taste for the supersized

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A South African restaurant and bar has served up a sandwich that’s nearly 10 feet long in the latest offering from an establishment with a taste for the supersized. The giant sandwich has 10 layers of fillings and tipped the scale at 145 pounds while balanced precariously on a supported tray. The sub was produced by Annies Ladies Bar in Cape Town, which cooked up a burger in 2019 that weighed in at a whopping 273 pounds. The sandwich was a gigantic take on the Gatsby, a renowned South African takeaway meal that has sloppy french fries and meat in a chunky bread roll and was traditionally served big enough to feed multiple people.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.