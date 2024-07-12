Pelosi and Democratic leaders try to guide their party through Biden uproar

WASHINGTON (AP) — The uproar over President Joe Biden’s ability to win reelection is leaving Democrats at a standstill. They are odds over whether to stick with Biden or press on with trying to persuade him to end his reelection bid. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Jim Clyburn, a veteran leader of the Congressional Black Caucus, are playing oversized roles. They are generational allies of the president but also trusted voices who can bring frank concerns to Biden. That is giving space to the current congressional leadership — House Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — to navigate the party’s political future.

