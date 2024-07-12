Pac-12’s postseason bowl agreements remain for Oregon State and Washington State

The Pac-12’s existing bowl game agreements will continue through the 2025 season despite the league’s breakup, the conference announced Friday.

Among other things, it means that Oregon State and Washington State, the two remaining Pac-12 schools after the conference collapsed in realignment last summer, will retain their postseason opportunities.

The Pac-12 said each of the league’s bowl partners will “continue its agreed upon selection process″ among both current and former teams. The conference previously signed six-year bowl agreements that run through 2025.

The league has worked with the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten conferences on the agreements for the Holiday Bowl, Independence Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, LA Bowl, Sun Bowl, Alamo Bowl and the ESPN bowl pool.

The Rose Bowl is now part of the College Football Playoff. It will host a quarterfinal and semifinal game in the new 12-team format.

“We are thrilled to ensure Oregon State and Washington State student-athletes will continue to have opportunities to participate in the same level of premier postseason events as in years past,” said Merton Hanks, Pac-12 executive associate commissioner of football operations. “From the College Football Playoff to our esteemed bowl partners, we are thankful for the cooperation among multiple parties, including our colleagues across each participating conference, to secure these events.”

