Local Titan Solar Power customer reacts to closure

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Titan Solar Power had been in negotiations with a potential buyer to point the company in a new direction, however, the negotiations fell through leading Titan to close its doors permanently.

“Kind of a mixed feeling, thinking though maybe now we can definitely get out of it," said local customer Lisa Hoganson.

The company was founded in Arizona just over 10 years ago and operates in 16 states.

However, Hoganson says the company’s end isn't too shocking.

“Not totally surprised I guess by it that something was mismanaged by it along the way but the customer you know having so much trouble," said Hoganson.

She claims that the company had many faults especially with their customer service.

“We thought somebody would come to the house we ended up with a telephone conversation and it was a very bad recpetion and yeah just not satisfied with their customer service," she said.

Hoganson also has one final question in regards to their agreement with Titan Solar.

“Sure would like to see what we would do from now on find another company or what’s expected of us?" she asked.

With the company’s end many households like Hoganson’s are now left without the 25-year workmanship support and protection for their solar panels.