Japan punishes hundreds of defense officials for mishandling classified data and other misconduct

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s defense ministry announced disciplinary action on Friday against more than 200 senior officials and service members over mishandling of classified materials and other misconduct, an embarrassment that could undermine Tokyo’s efforts to work more closely with United States and other partners. Japan’s Defense Ministry and its Self Defense Forces have been under scrutiny over allegations that members of the navy violated the sensitive information protection law as well as other violations. Defense Minister Minoru Kihara noted the importance of ensuring sensitive information protection so that Japan can work more closely with the U.S. and other western nations.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.