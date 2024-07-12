Fast-moving fire destroys Philadelphia apartment building, displacing dozens of residents

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving fire roared through a Philadelphia apartment building, destroying the structure and displacing dozens of residents. City Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson says three people suffered minor injuries in the fire Thursday night at the 7400 Roosevelt Apartments complex. About 140 firefighters battled the blaze for nearly three hours before it was brought under control. They remained on scene Friday morning hosing down hot spots. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. About 50 residents were displaced, and some were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. The four-story building in the city’s Northeast section had nearly 200 units.

