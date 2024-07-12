American tourist dies after sudden illness during excursion on Sicily’s Mount Etna, rescuers say

ROME (AP) — Italy’s alpine rescue service says a 55-year-old American tourist has died after being taken ill during an excursion on on the southern side of Mount Etna. Rescuers said the cause of his illness was unknown, but warned against the risk from high temperatures coupled with humidity that may prove dangerous for tourists who usually have no specific preparation for such excursions. After being alerted on Thursday afternoon, the alpine rescue team and an air ambulance reached the man in a remote area. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. Etna, the highest active volcano in Europe, has seen a significant increase in activity over the past week.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.