A man armed with a machete attacks his neighbors in Switzerland, wounding 4

GENEVA (AP) — Police say a man armed with a machete has attacked several people at the building where he lives in northeastern Switzerland. Four people were hurt, including a baby. Police in the city of St. Gallen were alerted to the incident late Thursday evening. They said Friday that the suspect, a Swiss man, tried to attack a pregnant woman as she arrived to visit her father, who also lived in the building. The father was seriously hurt as he tried to help her. Neighbors followed the assailant out of the building, where he wounded a 31-year-old female resident and her 3-month-old baby. The neighbors were able to restrain the assailant, but one person who came to help was wounded.

