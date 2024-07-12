4 migrants die while attempting to cross the English Channel from northern France

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say four migrants have died while trying to cross the English Channel from France to the U.K. Their inflatable boat capsized and punctured off the coast of Boulogne-sur-Mer, in northern France. Sixty-three people were rescued by the French coast guard, the prefecture responsible for the north of France said in a statement. A French navy patrol boat the overcrowded vessel early Friday as it deflated off the French northern coast. Several people were in the water, the statement said.

