US would keep more hydropower under agreement with Canada on treaty governing Columbia River

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. and Canada say they have agreed to update a treaty that governs the use of one of North America’s largest rivers, the Columbia, with provisions that officials said would provide for effective flood control, irrigation, and hydropower generation and sharing between the countries. The “agreement in principle,” reached after six years of talks, provides a framework for updating the Columbia River Treaty ratified in 1964. It calls for the U.S. to keep more of the power generated by its dams while improving cooperation between the Bonneville Power Administration, which markets power from dams in the northwestern U.S., and Canadian utilities, to help avoid blackouts.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.