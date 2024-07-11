US signs agreement with 3 social media giants aimed at preventing distribution of synthetic drugs

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States has signed a memorandum with several of the world’s biggest social media companies aimed at preventing the use of their platforms for the distribution of synthetic drugs. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the signing ceremony Thursday that “Technology companies have a critical role to play in both stopping the illegal manufacturing, trafficking and marketing of synthetic drugs, and just as importantly, educating the public.” The Alliance to Prevent Drug Harms is a joint effort of the U.S. Mission to the United Nations and Meta which owns Facebook and WhatsApp, X which was formerly known as Twitter, and Snap Inc., the owner of the photo sharing app Snapchat. The U.S. Mission said the parties will collaborate to “disrupt” illegal drug activities online.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.