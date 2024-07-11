US sanctions a Venezuela gang for spreading criminal activity across Latin America

MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration is sanctioning Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang as a transnational criminal organization and is offering a $12 million reward for the arrest of the leaders. It’s accusing the one-time prison gang of spreading across Latin America. The Tren de Aragua originated in Venezuela’s infamously uncontrolled prisons but has expanded in recent years on the backs of millions of desperate Venezuelan migrants who have fled President Nicolas Maduro’s rule and taken up residency in other parts of Latin America or the U.S. The Treasury Department in a statement accused the Tren de Aragua of involvement in sex trafficking, kidnapping and extortion in several countries in the region.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.