South Korea to deploy laser weapons to intercept North Korean drones

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea will deploy laser weapons systems designed to intercept will begin deploying laser weapons systems designed to intercept North Korean drones, as their launches in recent years have caused security concerns in the South. Other countries like the United States and Israel are technologically ahead of South Korea on laser weapons technology but their primary focuses have been on acquiring higher-powered laser guns that can shoot down powerful incoming ballistic missiles. South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration said that it will deploy at least one anti-air laser weapons system — called “Block-I” — by the end of this year and additional ones in coming years.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.