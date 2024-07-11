PepsiCo second quarter profits jump, but demand continues to slip with prices higher

PepsiCo reported higher-than-expected earnings in the second quarter even as customer demand for its snacks and drinks continued to slip. The Purchase, New York-based company said its net income rose 12% to $3 billion, or $2.28 per share, for the April-June period. Wall Street had expected earnings of $2.16 per share. PepsiCo said its revenue grew less than 1% to $22.5 billion. That was slightly lower than the $22.59 analysts forecast.

