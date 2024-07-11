Former Indonesian agriculture minister sentenced to 10 years for corruption

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s anti-graft court has sentenced a former agriculture minister to 10 years in prison for extortion, abuse of power and bribery involving ministry contracts with private vendors. The case has tarnished President Joko Widodo’s credibility in fighting corruption. Five other members of his Cabinet have been sentenced to prison in corruption cases. Former Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo was found guilty Thursday of abusing his power by enriching himself and other officials. Prosecutors said Limpo accepted $2.7 million in bribes. He used the money for private travel and luxury purchases and to disperse to disaster victims. He has denied wrongdoing.

