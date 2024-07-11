Biden confronts decisive day in his campaign, as his team says no Democrat would do better

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden campaign is laying out what it sees as its path to winning the White House in a new memo sent to its staffers saying winning Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan is the “clearest pathway” to victory. Though senior aides write in Thursday’s memo that they could clinch 270 electoral votes in a number of ways, the new memo, obtained by the Associated Press, says those three states are critical and why President Joe Biden has prioritized those areas in his recent travels. The memo is from campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon and campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez and contends that Biden remains the strongest Democratic opponent to Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee.

