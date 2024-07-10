US says Ukraine is on an ‘irreversible’ path to NATO membership. But only after war with Russia ends

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Ukraine is on an “irreversible” path to NATO membership. His comments Wednesday advance American assurances that the country will be allowed to join the Western self-defense alliance but only after its war with Russia ends. A European official says a joint communique from all 32 NATO allies meeting in Washington is expected later Wednesday to cement that “irreversible” NATO commitment to Ukraine. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has battled for at least a firm guarantee from NATO that Ukraine can join the military alliance. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg underlined that Ukraine will not join the alliance’s ranks immediately.

