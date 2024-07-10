South Sudan peace talks face collapse over new a security law as country gears up for first election

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan peace talks that almost reached completion have faced a stumbling block with opposition groups demanding a newly passed bill allowing the detention of people without an arrest warrant scratched out in order to sign a proposed agreement. Kenya has been hosting the high-level meetings since May between government representatives and rebel opposition groups who were not part of a 2018 agreement that ended a five-year civil war. Pagan Amum Okiech, negotiating on behalf of the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance told the Associated Press on Tuesday night that it would be “meaningless to sign any agreement” if the law was passed.

