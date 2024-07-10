McGill University says pro-Palestinian encampment at downtown campus is being dismantled

MONTREAL (AP) — McGill University has closed its downtown campus as Montreal police descended in large numbers to help clear a pro-Palestinian encampment. The Canadian university says the more-than-10-week-old encampment was being dismantled. Police on Wednesday cordoned off streets leading to the site of the encampment at the university’s lower field, blocking access, while a crowd of demonstrators gathered by the police line. Campus protesters have demanded the university end its investments connected to Israel’s military and cuts ties with Israeli institutions over the offensive in Gaza.

