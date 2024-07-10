Here’s how to watch Biden’s news conference Thursday as he tries to quiet doubts after the debate
Associated Press
President Joe Biden will hold a news conference Thursday that is the key event in a monumental week for his campaign. The Democratic incumbent is fending off calls for him to step aside as the party’s presumptive nominee following a shaky debate performance. It’s just the type of event that many political watchers have said that Biden needs to pull off successfully to turn back demands — including from within his own party — that he withdraw.