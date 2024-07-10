Firefighting plane crashes in Montana reservoir, divers searching for pilot

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A single-engine firefighting aircraft crashed into a Montana reservoir while scooping up water to fight a nearby fire that has prompted evacuation orders. The crash was reported shortly after noon on Wednesday at Hauser Reservoir on the Missouri River northeast of Helena. Law enforcement and search and rescue teams in boats responded along with divers. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton has not released any information about the pilot’s condition. The plane was fighting a fire in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest that started on Tuesday and had burned about 450 acres. High temperatures in the Helena area have been above 90 degrees Fahrenheit for several days and were forecast to reach 100 degrees on Wednesday.

