A shootout between Pakistani Taliban and Police during a raid kills 6, including 3 officers

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say security forces have raided a hideout of Pakistani Taliban on the outskirts of the northwestern city of Peshawar, triggering a shootout that killed three officers and as many insurgents. A militant commander Abdul Rahim was among the insurgents killed in the raid which took place in the town of Matni, a local police officer Ashfaq Khan said. There was no immediate comment from the Pakistani Taliban — who are known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — and are an ally of the Afghan Taliban. TTP has stepped up its attacks on security forces since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.