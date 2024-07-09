Vatican to prepare a document on the role of women in leadership in the Catholic Church

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says its doctrine office will be preparing a document on women in leadership roles in the Catholic Church, as part of a new initiative to respond to longstanding demands by women to have a greater say in the church’s life. The document will be written by the Dicastery of the Doctrine of the Faith as its contribution to Pope Francis’ big church reform process. The process is entering its second main phase with a meeting of bishops in October, known as a synod. The Vatican announced the details of the doctrinal document shortly after a press conference on the preparatory work for the October meeting ended, meaning journalists didn’t have a chance to question the speakers.

