Spain’s Lamine Yamal becomes youngest scorer at a major tournament with goal at Euro 2024 at age 16
AP Sports Writer
MUNICH (AP) — Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player ever to score at a major soccer tournament. The 16-year-old netted a stunning goal for Spain against France in their European Championship semifinal on Tuesday. Yamal struck in the 21st minute, brilliantly curling the ball past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan from 25 yards and into the top left corner. Yamal is 16 years and 362 days old. Pele held the previous record for a major tournament after the Brazil great netted against Wales at the 1958 World Cup at the age of 17 years, 239 days. The previous youngest scorer at a European Championship was Swiss player Johan Vonlanthen (18 years, 141 days) against France at Euro 2004.