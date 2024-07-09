South Africa drops probe of J&J after it agrees to lower price of TB drug and withdraws patent

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Medical advocacy groups welcomed Johnson & Johnson’s decision not to enforce its patent on a critical tuberculosis medication, allowing its production at much lower prices, after South African authorities opened an investigation into the conglomerate. The South African Competition Commission in a statement on July 5 said it decided not to prosecute a complaint against J&J regarding “allegations of abuse of dominance,” which was prompted after J&J and its subsidiary filed a secondary patent for bedaquiline last year, used to treat drug-resistant TB. South African officials said J&J has now agreed to drop the price it charges for the drug by 40%.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.