Republican primary for Utah US House seat narrows into recount territory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Republican primary race to represent Utah’s 2nd District in Congress has narrowed into recount territory after dueling endorsements from influential Republicans created a conundrum for primary voters. The Associated Press declared the race between U.S. Rep. Celeste Maloy and challenger Colby Jenkins too close to call after nearly all counties in the district certified results on Tuesday. Maloy is seeking her first full term in Congress after winning a special election last fall. She had a lead of about 220 votes over Jenkins. That margin of 0.2 percentage points put the race within the recount zone.

