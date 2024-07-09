Large pile of confiscated illegal fireworks explodes in the southern Philippines, injuring 27 people

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines (AP) — At least 27 people, including 19 police and other government personnel, have been injured when a large pile of confiscated illegal fireworks exploded in a powerful blast in the southern Philippines, damaging houses, hotels and an international airport. Officials say two of the victims of Monday afternoon’s explosion are in serious condition. The mayor of the southern port city of Zamboanga ordered an investigation into why the planned controlled destruction of the fireworks turned into a massive blast. Police explosives experts were piling the fireworks in a clearing for a controlled detonation when the large heap, which had been doused with water, suddenly exploded. The blast shattered windows as far as three kilometers (nearly two miles) away.

