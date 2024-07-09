Adolis García’s HR in 8th inning gives Rangers 5-4 victory over Angels and extends win streak to 5

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adolis García broke out of a 1-for-19 slump with a solo homer in the eighth inning and the Texas Rangers extended their winning streak to a season-high five games, defeating the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 on Tuesday night.

García was batting .115 in July (3 for 26) before he drove a sinker from Luis García (3-1) into the elevated stands in right-center.

“It was awesome because it helped the team win. That’s the most important thing right now,” García said through an interpreter. “It was a big moment for me but it helped the team win.”

García had hard-hit balls in his first two at-bats, but ended up grounding into a double play and lining out to the outfield.

“He didn’t have much to show for it, and didn’t get down about it. He goes up there and hits a home run to put us ahead,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He’s a guy that carried us last year. If we can get him going, it’s going to be more fun around here.”

The Angels lost for the eighth time in nine games despite two homers and three hits from Logan O’Hoppe.

Los Angeles had a chance to take the lead in the seventh inning. It had the bases loaded with two outs after Anthony Rendon drew a walk off José Leclerc (4-4), but Nolan Schanuel grounded out to first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.

Kirby Yates allowed a two-out single to Zach Neto in the ninth, but struck out Jo Adell to earn his 14th save.

“We put ourselves in position to do something really good but we couldn’t get that hit,” Angels manager Ron Washington said.

Josh Smith, a surprise omission off the All-Star Game roster, had three hits, including a home run in the first inning.

After two failed bunt attempts, Smith lined a changeup over the center of the plate from Angels’ starter Roansy Contreras off the auxiliary scoreboard above the wall in right-center. The solo shot also knocked out power to some of the panels on the scoreboard.

It was the second career two-homer game for O’Hoppe. His 14 homers are tied with Lance Parrish for the most by an Angels catcher before the All-Star Game.

Both of O’Hoppe’s solo shots off Rangers’ starter Max Scherzer ended up tying the game. His second-inning homer over the left-center wall made it 1-1. In the fourth inning, he lined a fastball from Scherzer that just made it over the outstretched glove of center fielder Leody Taveras and knotted it at 4-all.

“I watched him growing up a ton. He’s been dominant his whole career, but it doesn’t matter being on the losing end,” said O’Hoppe about his big game against Scherzer.

Texas scored three times in the third to take a 4-1 lead. The Rangers’ first five batters got aboard, including an RBI ground-rule double by Marcus Semien and Smith’s RBI base hit, which ended Contreras’ night. Texas’ other run came on Wyatt Langford’s sacrifice fly, which brought in Semien.

Los Angeles got within 4-3 in the bottom of the inning on Schanuel’s run-scoring double. Schanuel then came home on Taylor Ward’s single to the right field gap and Derek Hill misplaying the ball for an error.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: C Jonah Heim was scratched from the lineup due to neck stiffness. … RHP Tyler Mahle (right elbow surgery) allowed one hit and struck out two in two innings in a rehab start for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday night. It was Mahle’s second rehab appearance. … RHP Jacob deGrom (right elbow surgery) had a 30-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Rangers RHP Michael Lorenzen (5-4, 3.21 ERA) takes the mound in the series finale. RHP Griffin Canning (3-9, 4.87 ERA) will go for the Angels.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb