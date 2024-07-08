Nearly 1,000 homes in Cape Town destroyed by storms as city braces for a week of bad weather

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — City authorities say nearly 1,000 homes in informal settlements in Cape Town, South Africa, have been destroyed by gale-force winds, displacing around 4,000 people. South Africa’s second biggest city is bracing for a week of damaging weather after the national weather service said it and surrounding areas are expected to be hit by multiple cold fronts until at least Friday. The fronts are expected to bring torrential rain, strong winds and flooding. Cape Town’s disaster coordination team has been on alert since last Thursday, when the first front arrived.

