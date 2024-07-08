Jill Biden to rally veterans and military families as Biden team seeks to shift focus back to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is launching President Joe Biden’s outreach to veterans and military families during a campaign swing through three battleground states with a large military presence. The first lady is announcing the formation of Veterans and Military Families for Biden-Harris during stops Monday in North Carolina, Florida and Georgia. It’s part of the Biden campaign’s effort to rebound after the Democratic president’s halting debate performance against Republican Donald Trump. Some Democrats are calling on Biden to drop out of the race as a result. Jill Biden is expected to contrast her husband record on military issues against Trump’s as Biden’s team seeks to shift the focus back to Trump.

