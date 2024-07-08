Israel deepens its operation in Gaza City, as pockets of militancy continue to dog the military

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli forces deepened an operation in the Gaza Strip’s largest city in what the military said was meant to weed out militants, sending thousands of Palestinians fleeing from an area already ravaged in the early weeks of the nine-month-long war. The incursion into the eastern part of Gaza City expands Israel’s engagement in the northern part of the beleaguered territory. Israel said it had seized control of the area months ago. But it has seen pockets of militant resurgence. Israel had ordered evacuations in the area before the raid was launched, the military said Monday. The fighting comes as Israel and Hamas appeared to be the closest they have been in months to agreeing to a cease-fire deal. But obstacles remain.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.