Brera Modern art museum will open in Milan this fall after 52 years of delays and 39 governments

MILAN (AP) — The Brera Modern will be inaugurated in the fall 52 years and 39 Italian governments after it was first envisioned. The new museum near the Brera Painting Gallery will house more than 100 contemporary art works that belong to Brera’s collection but have mostly been relegated to storage. The opening date was announced Monday. The project has been plagued by numerous delays, most recently the discovery of asbestos and problems with the conditioning system.

