What to stream this week: ‘Descendants,’ Megan Moroney, ‘Sunny’ and new HARDY album

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include Megan Moroney’s sophomore album ”“Am I Okay?,” the fourth movie in the “Descendants” franchise and a new season of “The Bachelorette.” “Descendants: The Rise of Red” is launching first on Disney+ on Friday, before heading to the Disney Channel next month. Moroney’s “Am I Okay?” is a heartbreak-filled rollercoaster ride of a sophomore album. HARDY, who mixes rock and metal with country, also has an album dropping Friday. Also out this week is a candid documentary of actor Faye Dunaway on MAX and an artificial intelligence mystery series, “Sunny,” starring Rashida Jones on Apple TV+.

