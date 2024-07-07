Weather forces postponement of match between LAFC, Dynamo in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles FC’s match against the Houston Dynamo has been postponed because of continuous inclement weather surrounding Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday.

The league moved the start time ahead two hours before deciding there wouldn’t be a long enough break in the weather to get the match in.

No makeup date has been announced.

LAFC (13-4-4) returns home to play the Columbus Crew on Saturday. The Dynamo (8-7-6) will host Minnesota United on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport