The plane is ready, the fundraisers are booked: Trump’s VP search comes down to its last days

NEW YORK (AP) — The future Republican vice presidential candidate’s plane is currently parked in an undisclosed hangar — an empty spot on its fuselage for where a decal featuring his or her name will soon be placed. Fundraisers have been planned. All that’s left: an announcement from former President Donald Trump on whom he’ll pick as his running mate. Senior aides and longtime allies insist they still don’t know who the presumptive GOP nominee will choose to join him on the ticket — with many believing the choice is still in flux.

