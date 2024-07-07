Sister of North Korean leader Kim calls South Korea’s live-fire drills ‘suicidal hysteria’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called South Korea’s recent front-line live-fire drills “suicidal hysteria” as she threatened unspecified military steps if further provoked. Monday’s warning by Kim Yo Jong comes after South Korea performed firing exercises in its tense land and sea borders with North Korea in the past two weeks. The exercises were the first since South Korea suspended a 2018 agreement with the North aimed easing front-line military tensions in June. She says North Korea’s military will immediately carry out its mission and duty assigned by the country’s constitution if South Korea violates North Korea’s sovereignty and commits an act tantamount to a declaration of war.

