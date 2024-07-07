National abortion ban splits the Trump campaign and Republican activists writing the party platform

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans may remove a vow to ban abortion from their party platform for the first time in 40 years. Former President Donald Trump is pressuring the committee writing the platform to do so. Trump has refused to support such a ban even as he takes credit for the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Trump has faced months of Democratic criticism from President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign over abortion rights. The platform is a statement of first principles traditionally written by party activists. The platform committee begins its meeting Monday, a week before the start of the Republican National Convention.

