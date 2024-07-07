Indian Prime Minister Modi makes first visit to ally Russia since the start of its war on Ukraine

India’s prime minister is kicking off a two-day visit to Russia, his first since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine — a war that has complicated the relationship between the longtime allies and pushed Russia closer to India’s rival China. Narendra Modi’s trip will include a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, whom he last saw in Russia in 2019. The two leaders also met in person in September 2022 in Uzbekistan, at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization bloc. India and Russia are entwined in deep trade relations, with India providing revenue to Russia through oil purchases and Moscow looking to New Delhi as a key to countering Western influence in global affairs.

