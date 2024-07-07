France’s elections end up with no clear majority. This is what could happen next

PARIS (AP) — Elections results show French voters have chosen to give a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in pivotal legislative elections. That keeps the far right away from power. Yet no party has won an outright majority, putting France in an uncertain, unprecedented situation. President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance arrived in second position and the far right in third. While not uncommon in other European countries, modern France has never experienced a parliament with no dominant party. This means Macron’s centrists allies won’t be able to implement their pro-business policies. Macron may seek a deal with the moderate left. Such negotiations, if they happen, are expected to be very difficult.

