Biden’s focus shifts to this week’s NATO summit. But questions about his campaign may only intensify

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will shift this week from focusing on campaigning for reelection to hosting a NATO summit. But that won’t quiet the increasingly urgent questions about his precarious political situation now threatening to consume his own party. European leaders gather in Washington starting Tuesday to celebrate the alliance’s 75th anniversary. Biden will hold a news conference. Congress is also heading back into session, meaning there will be face-to-face meetings where Democratic lawmakers can discuss concerns about Biden’s ability to stay in the presidential race. Biden say’s he’s staying in, which may only serve to make the internal Democratic Party divisions more bitter.

